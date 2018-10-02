TEASED! An All-new Season Of The BBC's Top Gear Arrives In Weeks — Will YOU Be Tuning In?

The BBC's world-famous auto show, Top Gear, has gone through a helluva transformation. It seems that no matter where the massive British broadcaster tries to take the program or who it slots in for presenting duties, it just can't live up to the original.



What can we say? The trio of Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond and James May simply was the best.



You cannot rival their chemistry, whether its scripted or not.



That doesn't mean the BBC won't continue to give it a 'go. Released via the show's Twitter handle late this week was an all-new teaser clip for the next season of Top Gear.



Under the premise of having to run your standard errand — picking up some milk from the grocery story — the teaser gives us just a taste of what to expect from Top Gear's all-new season. Having said that, will YOU be tuning in on on BBC America on March 3 or is it all for naught?



NOTE: U.K. viewers get an earlier taste as the program starts on February 25.



What say you, Spies?







