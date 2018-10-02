TEASED! An All-new Season Of The BBC's Top Gear Arrives In Weeks — Will YOU Be Tuning In?

Agent00R submitted on 2/10/2018Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 1:14:22 PM

5 user comments | Views : 1,074 | Category: Misc News | Source: www.autospies.com

The BBC's world-famous auto show, Top Gear, has gone through a helluva transformation.

It seems that no matter where the massive British broadcaster tries to take the program or who it slots in for presenting duties, it just can't live up to the original.

What can we say? The trio of Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond and James May simply was the best. 

You cannot rival their chemistry, whether its scripted or not. 

That doesn't mean the BBC won't continue to give it a 'go. Released via the show's Twitter handle late this week was an all-new teaser clip for the next season of Top Gear. 

Under the premise of having to run your standard errand — picking up some milk from the grocery story — the teaser gives us just a taste of what to expect from Top Gear's all-new season. Having said that, will YOU be tuning in on on BBC America on March 3 or is it all for naught?

NOTE: U.K. viewers get an earlier taste as the program starts on February 25. 

What say you, Spies?







About the Author

Agent00R

"There are two opinions in this world. Mine and the wrong one." -- Jeremy Clarkson

Agent00R (View Profile)


User Comments

MDarringer

Leblanc, Harris, and Reid--in their own way--have good chemistry.

MDarringer (View Profile)

Posted on 2/10/2018 1:25:24 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 2   

carloslassiter

The show blows with these 3 guys.

carloslassiter (View Profile)

Posted on 2/10/2018 2:35:44 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: -3   

fiftysix

I can finally watch Top Gear again. Jeremy Clark is such an ASS. He made the show unwatchable.

fiftysix (View Profile)

Posted on 2/10/2018 4:37:33 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 0   

Agent00R

Gotta love his stacks of bracelets...

[eye roll]

Agent00R (View Profile)

Posted on 2/10/2018 6:52:15 PM | | Votes: 1   

jeffgall

Keep Harris. Ditch the other two.

jeffgall (View Profile)

Posted on 2/10/2018 5:55:25 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

