TEASED! Are You TAKEN With The Taycan? Porsche Gives Us A Glimpse Of Its All-new EV | #SoulElectrified

Porsche's first-ever fully electric vehicle is coming to market.

And, judging by the reception here on AutoSpies, there's a good amount of interest in the all-new Taycan.

While there's been a few batches of spy photos that have made their way online, we're happy to bring you something a bit better. Well, that sort of depends on your perspective.

Porsche dropped all-new teaser shots of the Taycan.

They're not ultra revealing nor are they completely lame either. It's clear the campaign/tag line for the Taycan will be "Soul, electrified," which is sort of an oxymoron but I guess I'll let that slide? The vehicle still is sporting camouflage in the form of fake headlights and its body is wrapped; however, you can make out the lines really well for the first time.

So, what do YOU think, Spies?
















