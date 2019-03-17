TEASED! Are You TAKEN With The Taycan? Porsche Gives Us A Glimpse Of Its All-new EV | #SoulElectrified

Porsche's first-ever fully electric vehicle is coming to market. And, judging by the reception here on AutoSpies, there's a good amount of interest in the all-new Taycan.



While there's been a few batches of spy photos that have made their way online, we're happy to bring you something a bit better. Well, that sort of depends on your perspective.



Porsche dropped all-new teaser shots of the Taycan.



They're not ultra revealing nor are they completely lame either. It's clear the campaign/tag line for the Taycan will be "Soul, electrified," which is sort of an oxymoron but I guess I'll let that slide? The vehicle still is sporting camouflage in the form of fake headlights and its body is wrapped; however, you can make out the lines really well for the first time.



So, what do YOU think, Spies?































