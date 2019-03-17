TEASED! Are You TAKEN With The Taycan? Porsche Gives Us A Glimpse Of Its All-new EV | #SoulElectrified

Agent00R submitted on 3/17/2019Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 9:53:16 AM
0 user comments | Views : 424 | Category: New Cars | Source: www.autospies.com
Porsche's first-ever fully electric vehicle is coming to market.
And, judging by the reception here on AutoSpies, there's a good amount of interest in the all-new Taycan. While there's been a few batches of spy photos that have made their way online, we're happy to bring you something a bit better. Well, that sort of depends on your perspective. Porsche dropped all-new teaser shots of the Taycan. They're not ultra revealing nor are they completely lame either. It's clear the campaign/tag line for the Taycan will be "Soul, electrified," which is sort of an oxymoron but I guess I'll let that slide? The vehicle still is sporting camouflage in the form of fake headlights and its body is wrapped; however, you can make out the lines really well for the first time.So, what do YOU think, Spies?
"There are two opinions in this world. Mine and the wrong one." -- Jeremy Clarkson— Agent00R (View Profile)
"There are two opinions in this world. Mine and the wrong one." -- Jeremy Clarkson
— Agent00R (View Profile)
Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters):
[img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]
[img]IMAGE URL[/img]
[img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]
AutoSpies presents the best Auto Show Photos, Automotive Videos, Car Reviews and Hot Rides. Paris Motor Show
More photo galleries
More latest news