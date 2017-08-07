TEASED! Audi Reveals MORE Than Ever Of Its All-new A8, Launch Comes Tuesday

We've been waiting Audi's all-new design language to debut.

The first vehicle to introduce the Marc Lichte era is the all-new Audi A8.

While you can see it for the very first time in the all-new Spiderman flick, which opened in theaters yesterday, we're going to have to hang on a bit longer. That's because the next-gen A8 will be revealed at an Audi event in Barcelona on Tuesday.

That doesn't mean the company has abandoned the "slow reveal."

While we've been getting dribbles of pictures and info about the car via clever videos and images, we're getting a bit antsy. Seen in the latest clip, we get the best view yet of the A8's all-new "face," and another look at its side profile and rear taillights.

Although it's far from what we'd like to see, it will have to suffice until Tuesday. Hang in there, Spies!

By the way, we know Audi probably paid a boatload for the Spiderman product placement but do they really have to keep beating us over the head with it? Christ.


Als erstes Serienmodell zeigt der neue A8 die künftige Designsprache der Vier Ringe. Und die ist alles andere als gewöhnlich: #ForgetTheUsual. Sehen Sie hier erste Bilder des neuen Designs.

Bevor er sich auf dem #AudiSummit offiziell zeigt, können Sie den Audi A8 übrigens exklusiv im neuen Spider-Man Film erleben! #SpiderManHomecoming




BobM

"We've been waiting Audi's all-new design language to debut."

The "all-new design language" I don't believe Audi ever used those terms. They are known to be conservative in their evolution of their look, and are swayed by today's need for "fashion statements".

Personally I prefer Auto companies that aren't chasing "statements" all the time... especially those like MB who are always being chased by the Asian knockoffs. There's a lot to be said when your product line doesn't look like an Asian wannabe knockoff... like Hyundai. I'm not blaming MB, I'm just saying they've made themselves a target by constantly making body changes that only get copied the following year. But then again when the Asians go it themselves you end up with Lexus... now they know how to make a statement with that cheese grader front end!

BobM

Posted on 7/8/2017 9:45:22 AM   

BobM

that was suppose to be "NOT swayed"

BobM

Posted on 7/8/2017 9:46:12 AM   

jeffgall

So far I like what I am seeing. Not traditional luxury style, but a more modern luxury executed well and understated (unlike the disaster that is Lexus). Can't wait to see how this translates to the next A6/A7.

jeffgall

Posted on 7/8/2017 10:10:48 AM   

