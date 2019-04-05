TEASED! BMW Reveals The All-new 8-Series Gran Coupe IN THE SHADOWS...

As noted in other recent stories about the all-new BMW 8-Series, it's been a highly anticipated debut. It's yet another big body BMW coupe, which is something the brand's been known to deliver on.



When I recently had the chance to pilot the M850i though, I wasn't finding myself smitten. Perhaps that will change once the all-new M8 is unveiled?



Stay tuned.



Until then, however, we've just noticed a teaser distributed by BMW. Showcasing an all-new 8-Series Gran Coupe that's hiding in the shadows, it's very clear where BMW is taking this car.



Can you say "6-Series Gran Coupe," anyone?



We'll keep you abreast of the latest concerning the all-new 8-Series, right here on AutoSpies.com!







BMW has just posted up this teaser for the 8 Series Gran Coupe (G16) with the caption:



Up to something extraordinary. Stay tuned. THE 8 GRAN COUPÉ.



The F93 will be revealed next month at the BMW Welt event being held in Munich June 25-27.









Read Article