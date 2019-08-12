TEASED! Does THIS Glimpse Of The Next-gen BMW M4 GT3 Get You PSYCHED For The Upcoming M4 Road Car?

Late this past week, BMW's M division released a teaser. But it wasn't your normal teaser shot.



That's because it featured a race car. Putting a spotlight on the next-generation BMW M4 GT3, it's the first look we're getting at the all-new racer that will replace the M6 GT3 meant for customer racing. We're assuming the M4 GT3 will spawn a factory racing variant to take on Le Mans and replace the M8 GTE.



Here's the thing though, Spies. The M4 GT3 is a preview of what to expect with the upcoming M4 road car. This has been a pretty hot topic as in recent months there's been speculation as to the front grille treatment will deliver on the all-new 4-Series and eagerly anticipated M4.



Power is expected to come from the S58 powerplant found in the latest X3M and X4M. Rumors suggest upwards of 500 horsepower will be on tap.



We'll keep you in the loop with any relevant updates!









The BMW M Customer Racing car fleet will be spearheaded by a new top-of-the-line vehicle, as the BMW M4 GT3 is planned to take to the track in 2022. "It is only logical that future top models in customer racing will be based on the next generation of the BMW M4." said BMW M CEO @markusflasch about the new icon of @bmwmotorsport that will be an absolute highlight both in terms of appearance and technology.









