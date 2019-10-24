I have to say: Ever since I heard about this all-new Ford concept I've been perplexed. It's been said to be a heavily Mustang-inspired sport-utility vehicle.



What the hell does that even mean?



A four-door SUV coupe? A two-door SUV coupe? Something else? Honestly, I have no clue.



And another curveball. It will be a full electric vehicle. Well, at least you have to hand it to Ford for diversifying its portfolio a bit. With the all-new Escape, Explorer and Bronco that's taking forever, there's a lot working at the same time.



As of today its latest EV will be making its first-ever debut on November 17.



We'll be keeping our ears to the ground to see if anything pops before then. Stay tuned to AutoSpies.com!









Ford's press release follows:



The Future Arrives on Nov. 17: Watch Our All-Electric, Mustang-Inspired SUV Take Shape DEARBORN, Mich., Oct. 24, 2019 – We’ve busted the myth that electric vehicles have to be boring. And we’ve got our customers covered with North America’s largest electric vehicle public charging network.1 Now Ford is gearing up to unveil its all-electric, Mustang-inspired SUV across the globe on November 17, 2019. Watch as the electric era takes shape – and stay tuned for more information at our Electric Learning Zone. Mark it down. You won’t want to miss this. 1Based on automotive manufacturers that sell all-electric vehicles and have publicly announced charging networks. Department of Energy data used.



