TEASED! Ford Announces The Launch Of Its Next-gen EV That's A Mustang-inspired SUV...

I have to say: Ever since I heard about this all-new Ford concept I've been perplexed.

It's been said to be a heavily Mustang-inspired sport-utility vehicle.

What the hell does that even mean?

A four-door SUV coupe? A two-door SUV coupe? Something else? Honestly, I have no clue.

And another curveball. It will be a full electric vehicle. Well, at least you have to hand it to Ford for diversifying its portfolio a bit. With the all-new Escape, Explorer and Bronco that's taking forever, there's a lot working at the same time.

As of today its latest EV will be making its first-ever debut on November 17.

We'll be keeping our ears to the ground to see if anything pops before then. Stay tuned to AutoSpies.com!




Ford's press release follows:

The Future Arrives on Nov. 17: Watch Our All-Electric, Mustang-Inspired SUV Take Shape

DEARBORN, Mich., Oct. 24, 2019 – We’ve busted the myth that electric vehicles have to be boring. And we’ve got our customers covered with North America’s largest electric vehicle public charging network.1 Now Ford is gearing up to unveil its all-electric, Mustang-inspired SUV across the globe on November 17, 2019.

Watch as the electric era takes shape – and stay tuned for more information at our Electric Learning Zone.

Mark it down. You won’t want to miss this.

1Based on automotive manufacturers that sell all-electric vehicles and have publicly announced charging networks. Department of Energy data used.




User Comments

MDarringer

It needs a better name than Mach E.

Posted on 10/24/2019 6:53:51 PM

Posted on 10/24/2019 6:53:51 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

runninglogan1

Looking really good.

Posted on 10/24/2019 7:45:21 PM

Posted on 10/24/2019 7:45:21 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

runninglogan1

Should be strong competition for the Model Y - if it's priced right.

Posted on 10/24/2019 7:51:11 PM

Posted on 10/24/2019 7:51:11 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 0   

MDarringer

This will have better quality.

Posted on 10/24/2019 8:17:29 PM

Posted on 10/24/2019 8:17:29 PM | | Votes: 3   

runninglogan1

If they learn a lesson from the new Explorer.

Posted on 10/25/2019 12:13:07 AM

Posted on 10/25/2019 12:13:07 AM | | Votes: -1   

MBguy

"Mustang" and "SUV" represent design concepts that were once considered total opposites.

I'll wait until we see the actual vehicle before passing judgement. But I'm having a difficult time buying this.

MBguy (View Profile)

Posted on 10/24/2019 9:38:05 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

MDarringer

The Mustang DNA will be easy to translate to a crossover. Fingers crossed.

Posted on 10/24/2019 10:11:47 PM

Posted on 10/24/2019 10:11:47 PM | | Votes: 1   

CANADIANCOMMENTS

This is the Ford Cayenne/Macan for the common people. But being a BEV I doubt it will be cheap. It may have been better for the first BEV SUV to be a Lincoln.

Posted on 10/24/2019 10:08:38 PM

Posted on 10/24/2019 10:08:38 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

Agent001

We're nicknaming it the #MuskStang

001

Posted on 10/25/2019 1:13:22 AM

Posted on 10/25/2019 1:13:22 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: -8   

MDarringer

#LAME

Posted on 10/26/2019 6:23:39 PM

Posted on 10/26/2019 6:23:39 PM | | Votes: 1   

