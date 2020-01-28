TEASED! GM Confirms That An EV Pick-up Truck Is Coming. Is THIS The Start Of Hummer's COMEBACK?

General Motors continues its electric vehicle push. Next up? That would be a fully electric pick-up truck.



This makes sense as Tesla, Ford, Rivian and others are mounting an attack on this segment. Obviously, there's a slew of buyers that are seeking a pick up and it's time to meet their need. Also, this is a high volume category. If it's done right, the sky's the limit.



During an announcement to kick off the week, GM said it is investing over $2 billion in a Detroit-area plant that will be 100 percent intended for EV products. That isn't what's making noise though.



It's the teaser image used as a backdrop for the press conference.



As you can see it's an outline of a pick-up truck, which will be the first vehicle produced in this factory starting in late 2021. After that will come the self-driving Cruise Origin. The teaser appears to be a full-cab variant with a shorter bed. It's not as angular as we'd expect a Hummer to be but it's merely an outline, after all.



That said, we've got to wonder: Is THIS the FIRST teaser for an all-electric Hummer that will give way to the well-known truck brand's rebirth? Rumors indicate that Hummer's return will be marked with a Super Bowl commercial with Lebron James serving as the talent.



General Motors' press release follows:



Detroit-Hamtramck to be GM’s First Assembly Plant 100 Percent Devoted to Electric Vehicles $2.2 billion investment will support 2,200 good-paying manufacturing jobs DETROIT — General Motors’ (NYSE: GM) vision of an all-electric future is coming into clearer focus and gaining momentum with a $2.2 billion investment at its Detroit-Hamtramck assembly plant to produce a variety of all-electric trucks and SUVs. GM’s first all-electric truck will be a pickup with production scheduled to begin in late 2021. This will be followed soon after by the Cruise Origin, a shared, electric, self-driving vehicle unveiled by Cruise in San Francisco last week. Detroit-Hamtramck will be GM’s first fully-dedicated electric vehicle assembly plant. “Through this investment, GM is taking a big step forward in making our vision of an all-electric future a reality,” said Mark Reuss, GM president, during a press event at the plant with Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and other local and state officials. “Our electric pickup will be the first of multiple electric truck variants we will build at Detroit-Hamtramck over the next few years.” When the plant is fully operational, this investment will create more than 2,200 good-paying U.S. manufacturing jobs. GM will also invest an additional $800 million in supplier tooling and other projects related to the launch of the new electric trucks. Since the fall of 2018, GM has committed to invest more than $2.5 billion in Michigan to bring electric vehicles to market through investments at Orion assembly, GM battery lab in Warren, Brownstown and today’s announced direct investment in Detroit-Hamtramck. The plant’s paint and body shops and general assembly area will receive comprehensive upgrades, including new machines, conveyors, controls and tooling. GM’s joint venture with LG Chem – which is investing $2.3 billion to manufacture battery cells in Lordstown, Ohio – will supply battery cells for the electric vehicles manufactured at Detroit-Hamtramck. A key driver behind GM’s decision to make the commitment to Detroit-Hamtramck was the support this project received from the state of Michigan. “The support from the state of Michigan was a key element in making this investment possible,” added Reuss. “This investment helps ensure that Michigan will remain at the epicenter of the global automotive industry as we continue our journey to an electrified future.” Detroit-Hamtramck currently operates on one shift of production and builds the Cadillac CT6 and the Chevrolet Impala. Approximately 900 people are employed at the plant. As previously confirmed, the plant will be idled for several months beginning at the end of February as the renovations begin. The plant has built more than 4 million vehicles since opening in 1985. Hourly employees at Detroit-Hamtramck are represented by UAW Local 22.



