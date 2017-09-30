TEASED! Honda's Bringing Something Sporty And ALL ELECTRIC To The 2017 Tokyo Motor Show

At this year's Frankfurt Motor Show (IAA), Honda brought something different to the party. Called the Urban EV, it was reminiscent of small people movers that Japanese automakers produced in the 1960s and 1970s.



And, damn it, would you know it, it was a bit of a sensation.



That's because of several things: First, it was good looking. Second, it had a bit of panache — the coach/suicide doors helped. Lastly, it had a nice concept interior with a focus on massive displays. The displays matter, people.



Slated for production in 2019, we're sure it'll get diluted but there's clearly some excitement around cheap EVs for the general population.



Now, Honda is teasing something else. Dubbed the Sports EV, it will appear at next month's Tokyo Motor Show. While there's essentially zero information on what this car will be like, judging from the teaser image we're going to bet that it will follow the Urban EV's playbook.



In other words, a 1960s/1970s vintage look, a dash of flavor and a heaping of technology. According to report, the Sports EV will benefit from the use of artificial intelligence. Vague, but we're interested in learning more.



Stay tuned for the latest, right here on AutoSpies.com!



