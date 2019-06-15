TEASED! Porsche Gives Us Just A TASTE Of What's To Come With The REFRESHED Boxster Spyder

Here we go, Spies!



It appears that Porsche is starting to roll out the carpet for a slow reveal of its refreshed Porsche Boxster Spyder. According to the latest reports, the 718 Cayman GT4 and Boxster Spyder are expected to be revealed at this year's Goodwood Festival of Speed. That means a reveal around July 4.



Rumors are indicating that the GT4 and Spyder will receive a detuned 911 GT3 motor, which is the 4.0-liter flat six. Power estimates are in the ballpark of 420-430 horsepower.



Considering these vehicles weigh in at under 3,000 pounds, we're talking about some serious grunt here.



In this brief teaser clip, Porsche edited it in such a way that we're talking about individual frames. If you are very precise with your clicking you can pause it to see glimpses of the updated Boxster Spyder. Clearly, it will receive an updated front clip for better cooling. The single piece, double bubble rear decklid will remain.



And that's about all I can make out.



That said, scope out the clip below as well as my two screen grabs below.



















