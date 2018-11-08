TEASED + RENDERED SPECULATION: Alfa Romeo Prepares To Take On The 4-Series, A5 And C-Class With The All-new GTV

Alfa Romeo should adopt the motto "Can't stop, won't stop.

"

That's because Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) is going to expand the Giulia lineup. It's resurrecting the GTV nameplate, which will welcome a Giulia-like coupe to Alfa's product portfolio.

Expect it to be equipped with the same powerplants found in the Giulia and Stelvio sport-utility vehicle.

Teased in the image below and rendered by the folks at CAR magazine in the U.K., it's actually pretty apparent how this all-new Alfa will look. That said, we're curious: Do YOU think it has a shot to steal some thunder from the Germans in form of the BMW 4-Series, Audi A5 and Mercedes-Benz C-Class Coupe?

What say you, Spies?


A new Alfa Romeo GTV will arrive in 2021, the company has confirmed, and we've got more details on the new two-door coupe that revives a much-loved Italian nameplate.

The new GTV will be based on the 'Giorgio' platform already used to good effect on the Giulia saloon and Stelvio crossover, dressed here in a desirable two-door bodyshell depicted in our artist's impressions by Andrei Avarvarii...

...Expect to see the new coupe - essentially a two-door Giulia sports car - in showrooms by 2021, according to our sources. It will launch first as a coupe, with a spider convertible due some 18 months later...


 



