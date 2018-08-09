TEASED + VIDEO! The Very FIRST Official Look At The Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class Is BRIEF

I wonder if Mercedes-Benz is acting fast since the overall reception to its EQC was a bit chilly.



Whatever the case, we have some good news after seeing its EV sport-utility vehicle. That's because the German luxury auto manufacturer has released a clip of its all-new GLE-Class. This is a highly anticipated SUV as the three-pointed star sells many of the current-gen GLE.



This is pretty astounding given the GLE is a rather dated vehicle in the Mercedes portfolio. What can we say? People love it!



Something tells us this is going to be even more loved, however. That's because the all-new generation will make use of the latest Mercedes technology and powerplants. Styling is expected to evolve and fall into line with the latest from the team.



This teaser, which is only a few seconds long, provides us with a masked image of its "face," and a flicker of its LED lights. It's not much but expect more to come this week.





