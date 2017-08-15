TEASED! What Does The All-new BMW M5 NEED To SUCCEED? Weigh In, Spies!

It seems that BMW is trying to pull a little bit of a fast one.

While everyone's all jacked up for Monterey Car Week, the company pushed out a teaser clip featuring its next-gen BMW M5. 

As with any M product, its debut is highly anticipated. 

As of now, expectations are running high although I think I speak on behalf of the enthusiast community that there is a tinge of concern. That's because we know it will feature all-wheel drive and the latest rumors indicate that the all-new M5 will feature an automatic transmission. From the sounds of it, the M5 will be a shell of what it once stood for. 

Having said that, we're curious: What do the Spies think the all-new M5 will NEED to SUCCEED in the all-new, high-performance sedan segment?

Will 600 horsepower be enough in a world where the Charger Hellcat has 707 hp and the Cadillac CTS-V is hovering around the 650 hp mark? Is implementing xDrive a genius move or potentially a problematic one? What say you, Spies?

According to the latest reports, the next-gen M5 debuts on August 21. Until then, scope out the BMW-issued teaser video, below.






TheSteve

Lots of customers?

