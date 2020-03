With the wealth of internet-famous speeders we have at our disposal, it should be common knowledge now that running from the police usually doesn't end well. Still, that's not enough to stop wrongdoers from doing wrong and initiating pursuits, oftentimes in the worst of places. This Toyota Tacoma driver in Colorado is only the latest in a long line of criminals bitten by their brazen attempts, though they look to be in worse shape than most.



Read Article