TOKYO MOTOR SHOW: Lexus To Officially Introduce First EV Model In November!

Prepare to cross off another brand from the list of automakers without an EV as Lexus has just announced it will introduce its first car sans a combustion engine next month. It will follow the recent debuts of what will be mass-produced electric vehicles like Honda’s E, Volvo’s XC40, and Mazda’s MX-30. The important disclosure coming from Toyota’s luxury division was not made in a separate press release, but in the same one talking about the fascinating LF-30 concept currently on display at the Tokyo Motor Show.



Read Article