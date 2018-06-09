TRIGGER PULLED: Genesis Gets Aggressive And Will Move Ahead With Essentia Production

Genesis beautified this year’s New York Auto Show by introducing the Essentia, a drop-dead gorgeous electric coupe with a curvaceous carbon fiber body featuring butterfly doors. While most concepts don’t ever get to see the light of production day, we are happy to report that won’t be the grand tourer’s case. Hyundai’s premium arm has reiterated its plans to put the Essentia into production. That’s the good news.

The bad news is it’ll be the most expensive Genesis production car and availability will be limited as the company wants to build only a handful of these stunning coupes. The automaker’s global head of design, Manfred Fitzgerald, told Motor Trend that although the Essentia is officially a concept car, almost everything underneath its lovely skin is technically feasible to spawn a road-going car. One exception would have to be the butterfly door configurator as Genesis’ design boss, Peter Schreyer, said these won’t make the cut.



