TRIGGERED! Can YOU Guess What Swedish Authorities Recently Considered TOO OFFENSIVE For A License Plate?

You know, the stereotype is that Germans don't have a sense of humor. Maybe that will change soon.



The reason I say that is because it turns out that Sweden has a problem with a certain vanity plate.



According to reports, an individual, Marcus Saaf, applied for a vanity plate spelling out TRUMP. This was deemed too offensive by the Swedish Transport Authority, which confirmed it denied the letter combination because it refers to politics. It implies that any other politically charged vanity plates will also be rejected.



In an interview, Saaf said that he was drunk and thought it would be fun to apply for that particularly vanity plate as it would go on an American vehicle.



Is this just SILLY or SOUND decision making on part of the Swedish Transport Authority?







The Aftonbladet tabloid, one of Sweden's largest newspapers, reported Saturday that the man said he "was drunk and thought it was fun to apply" online for a new license plate with President Donald Trump's last name "because the car is American..."



