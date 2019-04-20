TRUCK WARS! WHO Did It Better? Based On LOOKS, Who Wins? BMW X7 vs. Mercedes-Benz GLS...

Agent00R submitted on 4/20/2019Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 11:46:34 PM
Two automotive giants — literally and figuratively — are about to do battle, Spies.
That would be the all-new BMW X7 and the all-new Mercedes-Benz GLS-Class, which was revealed at the 2019 New York Auto Show (NYIAS).This is great! We love competition.2019 New York Auto Show Photo GalleryAnd we know one of the fiercest battles we're going to see is between the two seven-seater Germans. That's because the X7 is all new and the GLS is one of the suburban vehicles of choice. Having said that, with the all-new GLS now fully revealed we want to know who YOU think did it better from a styling perspective.WHO takes the design crown? The BMW or the Mercedes?2019 New York Auto Show Photo Gallery
"There are two opinions in this world. Mine and the wrong one." -- Jeremy Clarkson— Agent00R (View Profile)
