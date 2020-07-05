TRUCK WARS! You NEED To UP Your BADASS Game. Are You Going Mercedes G-Class Or Ford Raptor?

So your partner just dumped you because in their words, "you're a TOTAL wimp in that Audi All-Road STATION WAGON and I'm done with you. "



And as you sit there wallowing in your depression you realize a STATION WAGON isn't a good look for you.



So you decide it's time to go into FULL BADASS MODE.



You want to drive down the street and have people think, was that CHUCK NORRIS? SLY STALLONE? AHHHHHNOLD????



And you want your EX to know you're BACK BABY!



So which do you choose to make the statement? Mercedes G-Class Or Ford Raptor?



Tell us which and what color and combo you'd spec.





