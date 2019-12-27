TRUE or FALSE? Will 2020 Be The Year Electric Vehicles Go Mainstream? Industry Analysts Say "Yes..."

One thing is readily apparent in the automotive landscape. More electric vehicle models are coming to fruition.



Across just about all automotive manufacturers, there's at least one EV that's going to land in the next 24 months. But, keep in mind, that doesn't mean that EV sales will go gangbusters. As of now, the EV take rate is still in the low single digits — as a percent of total automotive marketshare.



Simply put, EVs are not shooting out the lights from a sales perspective. Automakers, however, are not backing down from rushing them to market.



And, industry analysts are proclaiming that 2020 may be the year of the EV. Then again, industry analysts say a lot of things.



A classic saying that seems to sum it up perfectly: "There's only two jobs you can be wrong and still keep it: Weatherman and an economist."



That said, I've got to ask: Are you buying it? Do YOU think 2020 will be the year the EV goes mainstream? Or, is this more nonsensical bluster?







Europe’s carmakers are gearing up to make 2020 the year of the electric car, according to automotive analysts, with a wave of new models launching as the world’s biggest manufacturers scramble to lower the carbon dioxide emissions of their products.



Previous electric models have mostly been targeted at niche markets, but 2020 will see the launch of flagship electric models with familiar names, such as the Mini, the Vauxhall Corsa and the Fiat 500.



The number of electric vehicle (EV) models available to European buyers will jump from fewer than 100 to 175 by the end of 2020, according to data firm IHS Markit. By 2025 there will be more than 330, based on an analysis of company announcements...



Read Article