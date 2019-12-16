Teardown Expert Provides Everything You Want To Know About Tesla's Cybertruck

The polarizing Tesla Cybertruck has caught the attention of automotive industry veteran Sandy Munro, who offered his honest opinion on the electric car manufacturer’s all-electric pickup during an interview with E for Electric‘s Alex Guberman.

Munro’s initial thoughts had to deal with the design and aesthetics of the truck. Citing the flat panels and simplistic design, Munro feels the vehicle will be relatively easy to build and produce. This will end up making its production rate higher than vehicles whose design contains contours. “The truck itself, because its all flat panels and whatnot, its a much much easier product to manufacture than anything that’s got lots of curves and whatnot,” Munro said.