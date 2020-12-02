Telsa Owner Complained About Autopilot Issues Before Fatal Crash

A Tesla driver killed in a March 2018 crash in California while using the Autopilot driver-assistance system had reported that on prior trips, the car had steered away from the highway, the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) disclosed in documents made public Tuesday.

Walter Huang, a 38-year-old Apple software engineer, was driving his Tesla Model X in Mountain View, Calif., in Autopilot mode at about 70 mph when it crashed into a safety barrier. The NTSB said Huang had reported issues on prior trips with Autopilot steering the wheel toward an area between a highway ramp and the lane. It is a moving violation to cross into that section of the road, known as the "gore area."



Telsa Owner Complained About Autopilot Issues Before Fatal Crash

User Comments

cyberlancer

So he bought a Tesla ... then it killed him ....so where is the "news" story in that?

cyberlancer (View Profile)

Posted on 2/12/2020 11:42:28 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

scenicbyway12

NSHTA needs to shut Autopilot down and issue a recall. I think Autopilot has killed almost as many as Takata.

scenicbyway12 (View Profile)

Posted on 2/12/2020 12:51:16 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: -1   

malba2367

So this guy knew that Autopilot had a hard time maintaining the vehicle in the proper lane in this exact spot, yet he continued to use it while not paying attention to the road. This is Evolution at its finest!

malba2367 (View Profile)

Posted on 2/12/2020 1:34:18 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 2   

SanJoseDriver

There were 4 or 5 similar accidents in that exact same spot. The geniuses handling construction on 101 for the past few years have been doing a terrible job. The last round of changes to lane markings look like they were done by a 3 year old.

The problem isn't autopilot, drivers have to pay attention... especially on highways like 101.

SanJoseDriver (View Profile)

Posted on 2/12/2020 2:42:36 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

