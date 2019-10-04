Telsa Says Autopilot Is 6 Times Safer Than A Human Driver - What Does That Say About YOUR Driving?

Tesla has updated its quarterly safety report to include fleet-wide accident data from the first quarter of 2019.

The report, which is meant to promote transparency and convey confidence in its semi-autonomous Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS), Autopilot, shows a slight increase in the frequency of Autopilot-related crashes when compared to the previous quarter, and a significant decrease in the frequency of accidents which occurred while vehicles were traditionally operated by humans.

"In the first quarter, we registered one accident for every 2.87 million miles driven in which drivers had Autopilot engaged," Tesla wrote in the report. "For those driving without Autopilot, we registered one accident for every 1.76 million miles driven. By comparison, NHTSA’s most recent data shows that in the United States there is an automobile crash every 436,000 miles."


Aspy11

Telsa(sic) says. LOL....click
Most humans can see a SEMI truck in front of them and apply the brakes.

Aspy11 (View Profile)

Posted on 4/10/2019 12:19:27 PM   

skytop

That is about what the pilot of the doomed 737 max jetliner said to his passengers.

skytop (View Profile)

Posted on 4/10/2019 1:03:51 PM   

