Telsa's Model 3 Is Almost Outselling Toyota's Camry In California - Is This An Indicator Of The Future In The US Overall?

Agent009 submitted on 8/16/2019Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 10:14:07 AM

1 user comments | Views : 654 | Category: Auto Sales | Source: | SOURCE: insideevs.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

The new car sales report issued by the California New Car Dealers Association reveals that the overall California market declined during the first six months by 5.

6% year-over-year to 948,563. Especially sales of cars decreased quickly by 10.8%, as the light trucks went down by just 1.1%.

In such an environment, electrified car sales were increasing and reached H1 market share of 13.0% for all xEVs (HEVs, PHEVs, BEVs):

  • BEVs: 52,807 (market share of 5.6%), up 60% from 33,015
  • PHEVs: 21,193 (market share of 2.2%), down 28% from 29,622
  • Total: 74,000 (at 7.8% market share), up 18% from 62,637
  • HEVs: 48,861 (market share of 5.2%), up 22% from 40,011
  • Total xEVs: 122,861 (market share of 13.0%), up 20% from 102,648



Read Article


Telsa's Model 3 Is Almost Outselling Toyota's Camry In California - Is This An Indicator Of The Future In The US Overall?

About the Author

Agent009

Honor thy error as a hidden intention.

Agent009 (View Profile)


User Comments

FAQMD

Click!

Bonus material not covered by Auto Spies:

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - "German car rental firm Nextmove has canceled the bulk of a 100-vehicle order from Tesla worth 5 million euros ($5.54 million) over quality problems with the Model 3, it said on Friday.

Nextmove said it had ordered the vehicles in 2018 but raised objections over quality and finish after taking delivery of the first 15 in the spring of this year.

It said it canceled the order for the remaining 85 vehicles after failing to reach agreement with Tesla over how to fix quality problems including paint defects, faulty wiring, scratches on the dashboard and condensation in the headlights."

https://finance.yahoo.com/news/germanys-nextmove-cancels-tesla-order-142117269.html

FAQMD (View Profile)

Posted on 8/16/2019 10:53:31 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]