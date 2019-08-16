Telsa's Model 3 Is Almost Outselling Toyota's Camry In California - Is This An Indicator Of The Future In The US Overall?

The new car sales report issued by the California New Car Dealers Association reveals that the overall California market declined during the first six months by 5.
6% year-over-year to 948,563. Especially sales of cars decreased quickly by 10.8%, as the light trucks went down by just 1.1%.
In such an environment, electrified car sales were increasing and reached H1 market share of 13.0% for all xEVs (HEVs, PHEVs, BEVs):
- BEVs: 52,807 (market share of 5.6%), up 60% from 33,015
- PHEVs: 21,193 (market share of 2.2%), down 28% from 29,622
- Total: 74,000 (at 7.8% market share), up 18% from 62,637
- HEVs: 48,861 (market share of 5.2%), up 22% from 40,011
- Total xEVs: 122,861 (market share of 13.0%), up 20% from 102,648