Tesla 2020! Where Do YOU Think Its Shares Will Wind Up? One Analyst Is Calling For A 40% REVERSAL...

Watching shares of Tesla trade in the public markets has been interesting, to say the least. It is incredibly volatile with drastic swings in either direction.



Simply put, all it needs is for the wind to blow and it's moving in a BIG way.



This is why I have absolutely nothing to do with the equity. It is not based in any reality of fundamentals.



Having said that, there's still quite a few individuals playing the game. Many institutional investors are still short. Many retail investors are long. Shares of Tesla ended 2019 priced at $418.75.



And an analyst from Morgan Stanley is predicting that there will be a shift of perception that will bring the stock crashing down to $250/share. Adam Jonas foresees that investors will understand that Tesla isn't actually a technology company and it is simply an automotive manufacturer. Jonas notes that MS is prepared for a bullish 1H 2020 but that he does not believe it will be sustainable, resulting in an approximate 40% reversal that coincides with his $250/share price target.



