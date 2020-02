Tesla's much-vaunted ability to add features to its cars over the air has turned into a real inconvenience for some drivers. An extensive Jalopnik report details an (anonymous) person who bought a second-hand Model S 75D with both Enhanced Autopilot and Full Self Driving (FSD) as listed features. Except, somehow, those features were remotely removed, without notice from Tesla, as part of a software update.



