Tesla And Rivian Form Coalition To Fight With California On Tighter Fossil Fuel Emission Standards

Electric vehicle manufacturers Tesla and Rivian have teamed up with industry-related companies to form the National Coalition for Advanced Transport (NCAT), a group that will join the fight against the State of California’s recently revoked rights to create its own environmental emissions standards.

NCAT is made up of electric car manufacturers Tesla and Rivian, charging equipment suppliers such as ChargePoint Inc. and Plug In America, and electric suppliers, most notably Pacific Gas and Electric (PG&E), which has made headlines over the past few months following mandatory power shutoffs in the California Bay Area to control the possibility of forest fires. The companies mentioned are just a few who have teamed up to create NCAT, aiming to eliminate the restrictions the federal government is attempting to enforce on the State of California.