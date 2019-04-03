Tesla Angers Owners Globally With Recent Price Cuts

Tesla’s price cuts have been so significant in some regions that it devaluated some recently purchased vehicles by over 40% and it pushed some owners to literally organize protests.



When launching the base Model 3 and changing its sales strategy to online-only last week, Tesla also made some significant price and option changes to its Model S and Model X lineup.



We reported on those changes, which include a new Model S battery pack and some up to $12,000 massive price drops in the US.





