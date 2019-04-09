Tesla App Suffers Outage Locking Owners Out Their Vehicles For Up To 4 Hours

It’s a terrible feeling when you realize you’re either locked out of your car or it won’t start at all. Recently, several Tesla owners found themselves stranded when the company’s app went down for a few hours over the holiday weekend.

Tesla’s app, which you can download onto your smart phone and use to activate the phone key feature, went down for a few hours yesterday evening, reports NBC Bay Area. The outlet checked Downdetector.com and found that the outage lasted for about four hours.