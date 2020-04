Tesla claims that its Model S has achieved an official 400-mile EPA-rated range with its latest update, but it wasn’t made official due to a mistake during testing by the Environmental Protection Agency.



Earlier this year, Tesla released a new “Long Range Plus” version of the Model S with an EPA-rated range that was later updated to 391 miles on a single charge.

Around the same time, CEO Elon Musk claimed that Tesla is close to having a 400-mile electric car.