Tesla Claims It Is Winning The EV Race Because It's Cars Have A Soul

Tesla CEO Elon Musk thinks it took a while for the auto industry to believe Tesla was the real deal and now they are paying the price for it.

In a new interview, Musk explains why the auto industry hasn’t caught up with Tesla yet.

Motortrend jokingly made the 2013 Model S the car of year to highlight that other automakers still haven’t caught up to the capabilities of the electric vehicle from 6 years ago.

Tesla has significantly improved its flagship sedan over those years – most recently earlier this year with a motor and suspension upgrade – but there’s an argument that can be made for even older versions of the Model S beating the competition.



