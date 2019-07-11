Tesla Competitors Now Realize That Making A Competent EV Vehicle Isn't So Easy

For years, Tesla critics have argued that the electric car maker is nothing special, incompetent even, to the point where any other company, veteran or newcomer, could easily beat the Silicon Valley-based carmaker in their own game.

Fast forward to November 2019, and it is starting to become evident that perhaps Tesla is not so easy to overtake after all. 

Take NIO, for example, a company that is perceived as “China’s Tesla” several times in the past. Aggressive and ambitious, NIO was supported by TSLA critics as a rival that has the potential to beat the American electric car maker at its own game. Yet, inasmuch as the greater part of 2019 was cruel to Tesla, so was it difficult for NIO.



User Comments

Aspy11

c l i c k

Aspy11 (View Profile)

Posted on 11/7/2019 11:05:52 AM   

FAQMD

Double Click in support of Auto Spies Retirement Fund ... LOL

BTW - I counted about 24 article a few days ago without one mention of Tesla ... looks like Auto Spies needed to get their click rate up since 3 of the last six articles are on Tesla ... ha , ha, ha

Truthy is right, may as well just put a link on Auto Spies just for Tesla LOL

FAQMD (View Profile)

Posted on 11/7/2019 12:16:45 PM   

Truthy

Why doesn't Autospies just post a link to Teslarati.com or have it automatically forward to save time?
Why does Autospies never post a negative article about tesla? If you own the stock you should be transparent about it. There have been a number of articles out in the last week pointing to accounting "adjustments" than operational results. - i.e. creative accounting. CAPEX has been cut by another $1.0 billion, strange for a "growth company" with so many projects on its books.
What gives spies?

Truthy (View Profile)

Posted on 11/7/2019 11:40:06 AM   

vdiv

Are you kidding me?

vdiv (View Profile)

Posted on 11/7/2019 12:02:51 PM   

Truthy

No, I am not.

Truthy (View Profile)

Posted on 11/7/2019 2:26:04 PM   

SanJoseDriver

Negative Tesla articles are posted here all the time. Have you not noticed any of the "oh boy--Tesla's in trouble now" posts, recalls, accidents, etc. etc.

SanJoseDriver (View Profile)

Posted on 11/7/2019 7:58:51 PM   

MDarringer

You're being ironic, right?

"Negative Tesla articles are posted here all the time." Telling the truth is not negative, except in the world of fascist-socialists like you.

MDarringer (View Profile)

Posted on 11/7/2019 8:28:08 PM   

iLexus

Autopsies. Keep posting as many articles about Tesla as you see fit. It's not your fault Tesla is talk of town. Tesla is now the most talk about car company in the world whether good or bad and there's no end in sight.

It's just the bias people who's furious that there beloved European competitors are no longer talk of town.

It's just the bias people who's furious that there beloved European competitors are no longer talk of town.

iLexus (View Profile)

Posted on 11/8/2019 3:25:48 AM   

supermoto

Any company can sell lots of product when the cumulatively lose money on every item they sell. Take away the carbon credits and Tesla would be 6 feet under.

supermoto (View Profile)

Posted on 11/7/2019 2:33:41 PM   

oxavier

OMG, it's a Teslariti written article. That's like Clintons declaring themselves innocent.

oxavier (View Profile)

Posted on 11/7/2019 2:44:49 PM   

MDarringer

God knows Tesla knows best given their incompetence.

MDarringer (View Profile)

Posted on 11/7/2019 6:57:03 PM   

SanJoseDriver

You mean innovation. Nobody is making waves like Tesla right now.

SanJoseDriver (View Profile)

Posted on 11/7/2019 7:59:27 PM   

MDarringer

No innovation is coming from Tesla.

MDarringer (View Profile)

Posted on 11/7/2019 8:28:37 PM   

oxavier

Tesla invented another way to murder people. Stand back and watch Tesla run over innocent children while the owners "summon" their Tesla.

oxavier (View Profile)

Posted on 11/7/2019 11:12:06 PM   

