Tesla Cybertruck To Be American Made Somewhere In The Central US

esla CEO Elon Musk announced today that Tesla has started scouting locations for Cybertruck production and plans to build the truck in “central USA. ” Previously, Musk suggested that Tesla was looking into Texas for a factory. At the time he did not specify that it would be for Cybertruck production, but these two ideas would line up.



This is the first clear indication we’ve had of where the Cybertruck will be built. Previously it was an open question whether Tesla would try to build the car in their Fremont factory, which has been their main location for final assembly since the company began volume production.



