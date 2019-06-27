Tesla Dashcam Reveals The TRUTH About Multicar Accident

A Tesla owner recently tapped into the Model 3’s built-in dashcam feature to help authorities following a high-speed, multi-car collision. With the driver who caused the accident reportedly attempting to pass off a false narrative to authorities, it was ultimately the Model 3’s dashcam footage that provided a clear, objective account of the incident.

Tesla Model 3 owner and r/TeslaMotors member u/Adwah was driving on US Route 50, a few miles before the Eastern Shore Bridge in Maryland, when a Dodge Durango sped past the electric sedan, seemingly trying to use the merge lane to pass on the right. Following this incredibly reckless maneuver, the Dodge driver unsuccessfully attempted to thread the needle, hitting two vehicles and another Model 3 in the process.



