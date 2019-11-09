Tesla Delays Nürburgring Record Attempt Over Safety Concerns - Claims Laguna Seca Record Instead

Tesla CEO Elon Musk says that they broke the fastest lap record for 4-door vehicles at Laguna Seca racetrack, and they are going to release a video about it soon.



Following the recent launch of the Porsche Taycan, Musk appears to be on a mission to show that Tesla’s vehicles are still the highest-performance EVs available today.

Last week, he said that Tesla would bring a Model S to Nürburgring race track — right after Porsche established a new 4-door electric car record at the track.


