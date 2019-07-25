Tesla Delivers A Disastrous Q2, CTO Leaves, Stock Gets Pummeled — Now What?

The Tesla saga continues.



The past 24 hours haven't been great for Tesla. Not only did it deliver a disastrous Q2, it also was dealt another blow when its Co-founder & Chief Technical Officer, JB Straubel, announced his departure.



Shares of TSLA took a hit. It was down for the day north of 13.5%.



Here's the thing though: It did deliver north of 95,000 vehicles for the quarter, which is a record. Of those 95,000 deliveries, over 80 percent were Model 3 vehicles.



So, Spies, I've got to ask: Now what?







Tesla reported a $408 million loss for the second quarter of 2019. Investors have become less patient with the electric automaker's results than in years past when Tesla was an upstart giant-killer in the industry, and the company's shares were down 15 percent on Thursday morning. The loss is despite Tesla raking in more than $6.3 billion between April and June and reporting a rather staggering 19-percent profit margin on each car sold. Its plans to establish a new assembly plant in Shanghai by the year's end, launch the Model Y crossover in 2020, add a European battery plant—not to mention all the bills that accompany an automaker trying to sell hundreds of thousands of cars a year—have put a damper on profits...



