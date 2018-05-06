Tesla Denies Claim That 23% Of Model 3 Deposits Have Been Refunded, But Won't Say True Figure

A third-party analysis alleges that 23 percent of customers to place reservations for the Tesla Model 3 electric sedan have requested refunds.

The claim comes from Second Measure, a business data analytics company. According to data gathered with its own software from billions of transactions, and a track record of accuracy to Tesla's own self-released figures, the company was confident claiming refunds account for 23 percent of all Model 3 reservation outcomes, versus 8 percent receiving their vehicles.



User Comments

Vette71

At some point Tesla is going to run afoul of the SEC. People are trading in Tesla stock based on the information the company gives out. If Tesla failed to give out critical "material" information, such as a significant change downward in their backlog (reservations) which may have changed what an investor did, that is grounds for legal action by the SEC. Musk is walking close to the legal edge in many of the things he says, or doesn't say.

Vette71 (View Profile)

Posted on 6/5/2018 10:28:15 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 2   

fiftysix

Click

fiftysix (View Profile)

Posted on 6/5/2018 10:38:51 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

EVisNow

Musk did give the overall reservation number last earning call. I don't see a "[failure] to give out critical "material" information".

A high number of dropouts is expected due to production delay, a myriad of factors influencing a purchase decision, and in some respect, speculation of early reservation holders. What's important is the number of new reservations that makes up for the cancellations which confirms the legitimacy and popularity of the Model 3.

Based on the reservations/production rate ratio, I think Tesla remains a healthy outlook with ratio >> 1. The key part is to get to the upper part of the production S-curve to keep up with demand. That has been a sticking point for Tesla the past 12 months, a well-known problem and not unexpected.

EVisNow (View Profile)

Posted on 6/5/2018 10:47:12 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

SanJoseDriver

I'm sure we'll hear more details today at the Tesla annual shareholder meeting.

SanJoseDriver (View Profile)

Posted on 6/5/2018 10:57:48 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

mre30

Hmmmm.. "Tesla denies that 23% of Model 3 deposits have been refunded".

Perhaps that is because 53% of Model 3 deposits have been refunded? Let's see them try to bury this tidbit of information in their 6/30/18 SEC Form 10-Q!

mre30 (View Profile)

Posted on 6/5/2018 11:14:35 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

