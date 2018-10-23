Tesla Discontinues Some Model S And Model X Interior Options So It Can Maximize Production

Over the last few years, Tesla has already simplified its interior options in order to streamline its production, but now the automaker is about to further streamline its options.



CEO Elon Musk urges buyers to secure the interior they want now before they go away.



Last year, Tesla started bundling interior finish options for the Model S and Model X in order to create curated options and streamline its production process.



It resulted in buyers having fewer choices when configuring the interior of the vehicle. However, Tesla says that they are now choosing from pre-selected options put together using data from years of selling the Model S and Model X and curating the interior options.





Read Article