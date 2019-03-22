Tesla Drops Yearly Maintenance Program, Claiming Less Upkeep Needed

Tesla is moving away from its yearly service program as it focuses on an as-needed approach based on the fact that electric vehicles require less maintenance.



Like most automakers, especially premium automakers, Tesla has been offering extended service plans with yearly service inspections for its vehicles.

The offering was partially contradictory to the claim that electric vehicles require less maintenance.

But now that its reliability has improved, Tesla feels confident that they can move to an as-needed model instead of offering yearly service inspections.