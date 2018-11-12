Tesla Expands Store Front Presence In Shopping Malls

Tesla is significantly expanding its retail presence this week with 11 new stores in the US and it’s focusing on locations inside malls with foot traffic.



Here are all the new locations announced by Tesla today:

    Victoria Gardens, Rancho Cucamonga, CA
    Del Amo, Torrance, CA
    Fashion Square, Sherman Oaks, CA
    Roseville Galleria, Roseville, CA
    Dallas Galleria, Dallas TX
    La Cantera, San Antonio TX
    Christiana, Newark DE
    Florida Mall, Orlando FL
    Coconut Point, Estero FL
    Southpark, Charlotte NC
    Roosevelt Field, Garden City NY


User Comments

mre30

Makes sense - there is so much vacant Mall space (even at the best malls) that landlords are dealin' on leases (and perhaps short-term leases in Tesla's case).

I've been in Tesla retail stores and I'm so curious about how much those Tesla employees get paid to sit there. They told me they ARE NOT on commission. Anybody know?

mre30 (View Profile)

Posted on 12/11/2018 10:31:26 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

SanJoseDriver

Yeah, I believe it is $15-22/hour for non-managerial employees--at least in California. Slightly higher than standard retail rates, and the best employees have opportunities for getting hired into Tesla corporate (this happened with the person that helped me configure a Model S years ago).

SanJoseDriver (View Profile)

Posted on 12/11/2018 10:43:02 AM | | Votes: 2   

51angry

I didn't know shopping malls are still a thing. Sounds like some backwards towns.

51angry (View Profile)

Posted on 12/11/2018 10:32:57 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

SanJoseDriver

I hate malls, but some are doing quite well still. Some of the retail outlets are also in urban/downtown areas with a lot of foot traffic.

SanJoseDriver (View Profile)

Posted on 12/11/2018 10:44:16 AM | | Votes: 2   

SanJoseDriver

I would rather they build more service centers that also have a store component to expand convenience for all the new owners.

SanJoseDriver (View Profile)

Posted on 12/11/2018 10:40:30 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 2   

Truthy

At what point will Tesla have to have dealers like all other manufacturers?

Truthy (View Profile)

Posted on 12/11/2018 11:01:14 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 0   

