Tesla Expands Store Front Presence In Shopping Malls

Tesla is significantly expanding its retail presence this week with 11 new stores in the US and it’s focusing on locations inside malls with foot traffic.



Here are all the new locations announced by Tesla today:



Victoria Gardens, Rancho Cucamonga, CA

Del Amo, Torrance, CA

Fashion Square, Sherman Oaks, CA

Roseville Galleria, Roseville, CA

Dallas Galleria, Dallas TX

La Cantera, San Antonio TX

Christiana, Newark DE

Florida Mall, Orlando FL

Coconut Point, Estero FL

Southpark, Charlotte NC

Roosevelt Field, Garden City NY





