Tesla Expands Store Front Presence In Shopping Malls

Tesla is significantly expanding its retail presence this week with 11 new stores in the US and it’s focusing on locations inside malls with foot traffic.
Here are all the new locations announced by Tesla today:
Victoria Gardens, Rancho Cucamonga, CA
Del Amo, Torrance, CA
Fashion Square, Sherman Oaks, CA
Roseville Galleria, Roseville, CA
Dallas Galleria, Dallas TX
La Cantera, San Antonio TX
Christiana, Newark DE
Florida Mall, Orlando FL
Coconut Point, Estero FL
Southpark, Charlotte NC
Roosevelt Field, Garden City NY
