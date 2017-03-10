Tesla Falls Short Of Model 3 Sales Goal In 3rd Quarter Due To Production Bottlenecks

Tesla has sky-high expectations for the release of the all-electric Model 3 sedan, including benchmarks set by the company’s CEO, Elon Musk. The automaker managed to get production rolling by a Musk-imposed July deadline, but it made only 260 Model 3s ever since—far less than Musk’s expectation.



In the third quarter of 2017, Tesla said on Tuesday, the automaker delivered 26,150 vehicles. Of that, about 14,000 were attributed to the Model S, 11,865 to the Model X, and 220 to the Model 3. The total represented a 4.5 percent increase compared to the same quarter in 2016.



