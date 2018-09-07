Tesla Forced To Raise Model S And Model X Prices In China By Over $20K

Agent009 submitted on 7/9/2018Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 9:59:49 AM

1 user comments | Views : 686 | Category: New Cars | Source: | SOURCE: electrek.co

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Tesla exports more electric vehicle to China than any other automaker today, but the company’s exports are likely to slow down as it raises the price of the Model S and Model X significantly due to rising tariffs as part of the current escalating trade war.



For a while, it looked like Tesla was going to escape the trade war between the US and China, and now quite frankly the rest of the world.

The company was preparing a massive push in China as import duties were planned to fall and local manufacturing is coming.

Prices of the Model S and Model X were decreased by 40,000 yuan to 90,000 yuan (~$6,000 to ~$14,000 USD) back in May.


Read Article


Tesla Forced To Raise Model S And Model X Prices In China By Over $20K

About the Author

Agent009

Honor thy error as a hidden intention.

Agent009 (View Profile)


User Comments

SanJoseDriver

Trade war = higher prices, fewer jobs, and less money flowing back to the US, everyone loses on both sides

SanJoseDriver (View Profile)

Posted on 7/9/2018 10:09:15 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]