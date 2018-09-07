Tesla Forced To Raise Model S And Model X Prices In China By Over $20K

Tesla exports more electric vehicle to China than any other automaker today, but the company’s exports are likely to slow down as it raises the price of the Model S and Model X significantly due to rising tariffs as part of the current escalating trade war.



For a while, it looked like Tesla was going to escape the trade war between the US and China, and now quite frankly the rest of the world.



The company was preparing a massive push in China as import duties were planned to fall and local manufacturing is coming.



Prices of the Model S and Model X were decreased by 40,000 yuan to 90,000 yuan (~$6,000 to ~$14,000 USD) back in May.





