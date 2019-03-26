Tesla Has Over 27,000 Model 3 Orders On The Books In Europe

According to the voluntary dataset of Tesla Model 3 orders placed in Europe, more than 27,000 orders were identified (27,119 as of March 25, 2019) compared to about 20,000 in the beginning of February.

As the numbers are unofficial, this gives us only a glimpse of the demand side.

The most orders were identified in Germany (over 8,000), Norway (over 5,000) and the Netherlands (over 3,000). We could be especially happy in regards to demand in Germany, which proves Tesla’s competitiveness on the German manufacturers’ home soil.



Truthy

Give me a f**king break. The source, INSIDEEVS is an Elon fanboy site and the figures are "unofficial" which is to say meaningless. Sales and registrations are well below Elon's obviously cannibis fueled "projections."
Hey, I may have unofficially won the $700 million jackpot.

Truthy (View Profile)

Posted on 3/26/2019 10:34:55 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

