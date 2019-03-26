Tesla Has Over 27,000 Model 3 Orders On The Books In Europe

According to the voluntary dataset of Tesla Model 3 orders placed in Europe, more than 27,000 orders were identified (27,119 as of March 25, 2019) compared to about 20,000 in the beginning of February. As the numbers are unofficial, this gives us only a glimpse of the demand side.

The most orders were identified in Germany (over 8,000), Norway (over 5,000) and the Netherlands (over 3,000). We could be especially happy in regards to demand in Germany, which proves Tesla’s competitiveness on the German manufacturers’ home soil.