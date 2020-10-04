Tesla Has Record March Sales In China DESPITE Coronavirus Outbreak

Tesla appears to have rebounded quite nicely from its local facilities’ COVID-19-induced shutdown in China.

The China Passenger Car Association, or CPCA, stated Tesla China division sold 10,160 vehicles in March, making it the strongest month the company has had in the country to date.

According to an online briefing released by CPCA Secretary General Cui Dongshu, Tesla sold around one-third of the total battery electric vehicles purchased in China in March, Reuters said. This is very impressive, considering that Tesla’s local vehicle production only began a few months ago.



Agent009

User Comments

carloslassiter

In before the "Tesla is not a luxury car" crowd.

carloslassiter (View Profile)

Posted on 4/10/2020 11:05:00 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

vdiv

That's right, Tesla is not even a car, it's a car company :)

vdiv (View Profile)

Posted on 4/10/2020 11:15:31 AM | | Votes: 1   

