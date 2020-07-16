Tesla Inspires Other Automakers To Make Almost Self Driving Cars You Can Advertise As Fully Self Driving And Get Away With It

Automakers have many names for new systems that allow for hands-free driving, but no safety or performance standards to follow as they roll out the most significant changes to vehicle technology in a generation.

Spurred by Tesla Inc.'s success and eager to start profiting from billions spent on autonomous driving research, automakers are accelerating plans to automate routine driving tasks such as cruising on a highway and make them widely available within five years, industry executives said.



