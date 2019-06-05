Tesla Introduces $399 A Month Lease Pricing, Are You Ready For An Onslaught Of Model 3 Owners On Autopilot?

Tesla launched its first lease program for Model 3 just a few weeks ago and it’s now significantly reducing the base monthly lease payment to just $399, but is also increasing the cash down amount.



For a long time, a lease program has been seen as a significant demand driver for Model 3 since leases are especially popular in that segment, but a balance between the cost monthly payments and cash down is important.

On April 11, Tesla launched a lease program for Model 3 over a year after first making the vehicle for sale.


