Tesla Is Walking A FINE LINE With Its Latest Feature, Full Self-Driving — There's Just ONE BIG Problem...

You know, Tesla is kind of like the bad guy in the movies. Just when you think it's turning it around and taking one step forward, in reality it takes two steps back.



The latest fumble by the electric vehicle manufacturer has been its decision to roll out a feature it's calling full self-driving capability. There's just one major problem with that.



It isn't actually a level five system as defined by the Society of Automotive Engineers (SAE).



Level five is the highest, which means there's zero human interaction between the vehicle and the driver. Tesla's system requires human intervention. This is NOT what one would expect when they name a feature "full self-driving capability." Of course the automaker covers its ass in the fine print but according to CNN has remained mum when asked to comment on its latest idiotic decision.



Having said all of this, I'm left wondering: Should Tesla be held responsible for its decision to name a feature in a completely misleading way? Remember, people have been injured and even died from things like "Autopilot."







...When Tesla announced the $35,000 Model 3 Thursday, it said it would come with an optional $5,000 feature: full self-driving capability. The system will offer "automatic driving on city streets" as an update later this year, according to Tesla's website.



A Tesla spokeswoman declined to comment on details around the automatic driving option, and pointed CNN Business to fine print on Tesla's order page that tells buyers the currently enabled features require "active" driver supervision and do not make the vehicle autonomous.



Experts say Tesla's "full self-driving" feature is really a partial self-driving feature that handles minor driving tasks such as keeping pace with other cars on a highway and still requires diligent human oversight...



