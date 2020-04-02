Tesla Killer? All We Know Right Now About Hummer's New EV Pickup Truck

The GMC Hummer EV electric pickup truck will officially debut this May, but we already have a fair amount of info on the electric truck. Here are the details released thus far on what's likely to be General Motors' first production electric truck.

GMC says that it will fully debut the Hummer electric pickup truck on May 20, 2020. Ahead of the debut, GMC released some teaser images (see below) as well as some very limited info on the truck. We don't yet know where the debut will take place, but it's still a few months away, so we expect to get more details soon.