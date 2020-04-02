Tesla Killer? All We Know Right Now About Hummer's New EV Pickup Truck

Agent009 submitted on 2/4/2020Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 1:41:50 PM

8 user comments | Views : 2,590 | Category: New Cars | Source: | SOURCE: insideevs.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

The GMC Hummer EV electric pickup truck will officially debut this May, but we already have a fair amount of info on the electric truck.

Here are the details released thus far on what's likely to be General Motors' first production electric truck.

GMC says that it will fully debut the Hummer electric pickup truck on May 20, 2020. Ahead of the debut, GMC released some teaser images (see below) as well as some very limited info on the truck. We don't yet know where the debut will take place, but it's still a few months away, so we expect to get more details soon.



Read Article


Tesla Killer? All We Know Right Now About Hummer's New EV Pickup Truck

About the Author

Agent009

Honor thy error as a hidden intention.

Agent009 (View Profile)


User Comments

Car4life1

Have any of these alleged “Tesla Killers” killed Tesla?...I’ll wait, there’s room for more than one EV maker in the market, competition/variety is a good thing.

Let Hummer do Hummer

Car4life1 (View Profile)

Posted on 2/4/2020 1:58:46 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 3   

skytop

The media like Spies is clueless and is only interested is creating click bate with provocative article titles.

skytop (View Profile)

Posted on 2/4/2020 3:58:08 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 0   

carloslassiter

That silhouette teaser sure is sexy. Looks like every other truck built since 1967.

carloslassiter (View Profile)

Posted on 2/4/2020 7:41:28 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 3   

MDarringer

How much you wanna bet it's a Sierra with batteries bolted in and a Hummer nose?

MDarringer (View Profile)

Posted on 2/4/2020 8:51:27 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: -1   

CANADIANCOMMENTS

That is exactly what it is. Zero effort here. I bet the batteries take up bed space. Slap together effort. So sad. 150 mile range at best.

CANADIANCOMMENTS (View Profile)

Posted on 2/4/2020 9:06:04 PM | | Votes: 3   

carloslassiter

Not taking Darringer's bet.

carloslassiter (View Profile)

Posted on 2/4/2020 9:32:48 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 2   

MDarringer

GM half asses everything, so do you really think that a Hummer EV will be a game changer?

MDarringer (View Profile)

Posted on 2/4/2020 9:42:03 PM | | Votes: 0   

carloslassiter

I expect exactly that - a half assed effort with a Hummer nose, Hummer wheels and crap mechanicals.

carloslassiter (View Profile)

Posted on 2/4/2020 9:58:45 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 2   

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]