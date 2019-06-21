Tesla Makes White The Standard Color For The Model 3 - Anything Else Will Cost You Dearly

Elon Musk has announced that Tesla will be switching the Model 3’s standard color from Solid Black to Simple White. After these changes are implemented, Musk noted that the Model 3’s black paint option would command a $1,000 price, similar to Midnight Metallic Silver.

Musk’s recent announcements were shared on Twitter following a series of comments about the upcoming Falcon Heavy launch and the possibility of offering Full Self-Driving as part of the Referral Program. In his updates, the CEO noted that the Model 3’s standard paint option would be shifted starting next month.