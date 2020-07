Tesla has just registered its best month for South Korea in June, selling a total of 2,827 vehicles and bouncing back from its April and May slumps.

Its best-seller was easily the Model 3, which became South Korea’s no.2 imported car, surpassing the BMW 5-Series and Audi A6, trailing only the Mercedes-Benz E-Class, as reported by Reuters. Meanwhile, the once-dominant Hyundai saw its Kona sales drop 31% in June to 2,513 units.