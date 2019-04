Munro & Associates in Auburn Hills, Michigan is in the business of taking cars apart. The company’s teardown reports reveal the juicy details of every single component – how they work, where they came from and how much they cost. Automakers pay sizable sums for these reports, in order to figure out what their competitors are up to. Sandy Munro’s 2018 teardown of a Tesla Model 3 delivered some important insights into the California carmaker’s strengths and weaknesses.







Read Article